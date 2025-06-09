Differences with son will be sorted out: PMK founder Ramadoss

CHENNAI: For the first time, after differences of opinion cropped up between PMK founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss, the PMK founder on Sunday said that the differences between him and his son would be sorted out. “Only when the differences are set right, the PMK can face the elections, isn’t it?” Ramadoss told reporters here.
When asked about the remark of Union Home Minister Amit Shah made earlier in the day in Madurai that the AIADMK-BJP alliance will win the 2026 Assembly elections, Ramadoss said, “Amit Shah is correct.” Following this response from the PMK founder, when asked whether there was any chance for the PMK to continue its ties with the BJP, Ramadoss said, “I can’t say that now.”
The PMK founder made these remarks when he met the reporters for the second time on Sunday.
Questioned about another remark of Amit Shah that the people of Tamil Nadu will unseat the DMK government in the 2026 Assembly elections, Ramadoss said, “This is not the time for finding fault with any party. When PMK decides about its alliance, at that time, we will express our views on such issues.”
Referring to his confidence that good news will come very soon, when a reporter asked whether the good news could be expected by June 12 (Thursday), a smiling Ramadoss said, “I hope so.” Asked whether the meeting between him and his son would take place on that day, Ramadoss said, “Your wish may come true. Or may not.”
Earlier in the day, when asked what his message to Shah was, Ramadoss said, “I respect all leaders and have been in touch with many prime ministers in the past. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is my close friend. I have not met Amit Shah so far. But I know, along with the PM, Shah is also striving to make India number one in the world. I wish Shah the best.”