Differences with son will be sorted out: PMK founder Ramadoss

CHENNAI: For the first time, after differences of opinion cropped up between PMK founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss, the PMK founder on Sunday said that the differences between him and his son would be sorted out. “Only when the differences are set right, the PMK can face the elections, isn’t it?” Ramadoss told reporters here.

When asked about the remark of Union Home Minister Amit Shah made earlier in the day in Madurai that the AIADMK-BJP alliance will win the 2026 Assembly elections, Ramadoss said, “Amit Shah is correct.” Following this response from the PMK founder, when asked whether there was any chance for the PMK to continue its ties with the BJP, Ramadoss said, “I can’t say that now.”

The PMK founder made these remarks when he met the reporters for the second time on Sunday.