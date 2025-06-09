Single-digit enrolment in 16 UoM courses

CHENNAI: Out of the 97 post graduate courses offered by the cash-strapped University of Madras (UoM), at least 16 courses received only single-digit enrolment in the academic year 2024-25, while one course (MA in Financial Economics) had to be suspended for the year due to nil admission.

Last year, the 167-year-old institution had managed to fill 100% of the sanctioned seats only in 25 of its courses, with a few within the university suggesting that it was time to regroup this year’s admission, which is set to begin in August.

According to varsity officials, factors, including the lack of infrastructure and resources, contribute to the declining popularity of its courses.

“The university is functioning with a faculty strength that is 66% deficient. Of the sanctioned strength of 540, currently there are only 184 faculties available. In the non-teaching category, 96 posts are vacant, and many departments don’t have funds to upgrade their labs. These lacunae are certainly turning students away, as they expect the best of facilities,” said a professor.