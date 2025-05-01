Fund-starved UoM slashes guest faculty count, passes Rs 150-crore deficit budget

CHENNAI: Despite opposition from the syndicate and senate members, the University of Madras (UoM) has gone ahead with deductions in its expenses under several heads, including reduction in number of guest faculties and non-teaching staff, in its budget estimate for 2025-26.

The university has passed a deficit budget of Rs 149.86 crore for the financial year. This is the third time in a row that the university is staring at a deficit budget. The revised budget for 2025-26 was passed on Wednesday after senate members sent their views through email to the registrar.

“Without any discussion, the budget was passed after taking the views of senate members through emails. This is not a fair process. Many senators had vehemently opposed the budget cuts, but we were informed that the majority was in favour of it and so the budget was passed,” said a senate member.

Usually, the university’s annual budget is passed in the senate meeting held at the end of March. However, this year in the senate, only the budget for April was passed instead of the annual budget. The cash-strapped university was asked by the state government to revise its budget estimates by making necessary deductions in expenses to deal with the mounting deficit. While the deficit in the budget estimate for 2023-24 of its non-plan account stood at Rs 105.54 crore, in 2024-25 it rose to Rs 146.16 crore and this year it has again gone up to Rs 149.86 crore.