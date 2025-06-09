Will delaying national census to 2027 trigger delimitation?

In the increasingly fragile centre-state relations, the national census of 2027 promises to be a Thug Life teaser. The stodgy federal system has resigned itself to the fate of a faceless clown in the circus as double-engine ‘sarkars’ across the country vow to power state economies. In the post-GST era, the state governments, those who do not fall in the double-engine category, continue to reel under a severe fund crunch, with no respite in sight, while others wallow in excessive central aid!

Then, there is cultural, linguistic, and social hegemony that you are subject to. Regional identities and languages are under constant threat. The ASI sits indefinitely on archaeological truth dug from the past. Yet, the onus is on the state to salvage the collapsing federal structure!

The big boots of central probe agencies have efficaciously stifled many a regional voice. Relentless ED, CBI, and I-T raids have stamped out many in the name of ‘corruption’. Some are on a forced sabbatical; others have feigned ignorance of the lurking dangers around. MK Stalin has happily seized the opportunity to pose some uncomfortable questions. While fighting AIADMK, his party’s direct political rival now in an uneasy alliance with the BJP, Stalin is vying for a return to power in 2026.

Not the national census, but its delay has handed Stalin another political delicacy on a platter. What makes it intriguing is the ‘deliberate deferment’ of the census to 2027, a year after the 42nd Amendment’s freeze, which was designed to avoid penalising states (read southern states) with effective family planning and population control, expires in 2026. Unless there is a change initiated, the Constitution demands delimitation (the process of redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituency boundaries as per population data) based on the first census after 2026.