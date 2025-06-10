Amit Shah’s visits will boost DMK alliance in 2026, says A Raja

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary A Raja on Monday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s frequent visits to the state would boost DMK alliance’s seat count in the upcoming Assembly elections, just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits led to their landslide victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to the media at Anna Arivalayam, Raja, The Nilgiris MP, said, “Without regard for the responsibilities that come with the post of union home minister, Shah’s speech in Madurai indulged in slander, he made baseless allegations, attempted to incite communal tensions in the state, all for political gain.”

Raja said, “At its core, Shah’s speech can be described as a blatant lie, a disgusting deception, and cunningly divisive.”

He said while the BJP may find success in states like Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi, it cannot win in Tamil Nadu, as the state is grounded in a strong ideological foundation. “As long as Dravidian ideology is there, they cannot gain foothold in Tamil Nadu. We are not Delhi, Maharashtra and Haryana. We are Tamil Nadu, we are Dravidam, (BJP) cannot come here,” he said.