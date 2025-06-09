Can Shah assure TN’s seat share in Parliament remains 7.18%: DMK MPs

CHENNAI: DMK MPs Dayanidhi Maran and Thamizhachi Thangapandiyan on Sunday asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Madurai, if he was ready to give a legal guarantee for the percentage of Tamil Nadu’s representation in Parliament staying the same at 7.18.

In separate statements, both MPs said Tamil Nadu needs no deceptive assurance that the number of Lok Sabha seats for the state would not be reduced. The MPs said according to the Constitution, the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies should take place on the basis of the first Census conducted after 2026.

But the BJP-led union government has deferred the Census to 2027 only with a view to reducing the number of Lok Sabha seats for Tamil Nadu, they alleged.