Covid poses no threat yet, demand for masks up in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Despite only two official Covid-19 cases currently reported in Tiruchy, the demand for masks has seen a cautious resurgence. The health department has advised high-risk individuals, particularly the elderly and those with prior infections, to exercise caution, though mask usage is not mandatory.
Currently, a 51-year-old man without comorbidities is receiving treatment for Covid at a private hospital, while a 25-year-old patient is under home isolation. This limited number of active cases has still prompted a return of precautionary behaviour among the public.
Retail medical shops, particularly in areas like Thillai Nagar, are reporting a modest increase in mask sales. A pharmacist from the Thillai Nagar outlet noted, “Normally, we sell about 50 masks a day, mostly for pollution or hospital visits. Now, we’re selling double that, primarily to elderly people who had Covid before and feel slightly unwell.”
The Tiruchy district Chemists and Druggists Association, said over 800 pharmacies have observed a slight uptick in demand. “Earlier, selling 100 masks could take a whole month. Now, there’s some movement but no real rush,” said President of the association (Tiruchy), P Kirubanandha Moorthy.
Three-ply masks are retailing for Rs 5- Rs 10 each, while wholesale packets of 100 three-ply masks are priced at Rs 100. Wholesale traders confirm a sharper trend.
V Harsha, who operates a bulk supply store in Periya Kamala Street, stated that sales have doubled in recent weeks. “One packet of 100 masks now sells for Rs 100. A month before, we sold 6-7 packets a day. Now it’s around 12-15.”
“Last month none of the mask packets were sold but now, the sales have gradually increased. A packet of 100 masks was sold for Rs 75 earlier and has increased to Rs 100 now. Many common people prefer buying from wholesale markets as price differs compared to pharmacies,” said F Udayaraj once such shop owner.
K Shanmugavel, a fancy store owner from Lalgudi, was purchasing masks in Periya Kamala street explained, “Schoolteachers had advised students to carry masks during assemblies, prompting parents to buy. So I am buying this for my shop.”
Manufacturers are also increasing production. A Khalil Rahman, MD of AKR Industry, confirmed a tenfold increase in production over the past three weeks due to demand from distributors nationwide. “We’re now back to full-scale production,” he stated.
A senior doctor at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital advised, “While mask use is not mandatory, it is still recommended for the elderly and those in crowded areas.” As the demand for masks grows, it’s clear that Tiruchy’s residents are adopting a measured approach to personal health protection.