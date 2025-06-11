Covid poses no threat yet, demand for masks up in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Despite only two official Covid-19 cases currently reported in Tiruchy, the demand for masks has seen a cautious resurgence. The health department has advised high-risk individuals, particularly the elderly and those with prior infections, to exercise caution, though mask usage is not mandatory.

Currently, a 51-year-old man without comorbidities is receiving treatment for Covid at a private hospital, while a 25-year-old patient is under home isolation. This limited number of active cases has still prompted a return of precautionary behaviour among the public.

Retail medical shops, particularly in areas like Thillai Nagar, are reporting a modest increase in mask sales. A pharmacist from the Thillai Nagar outlet noted, “Normally, we sell about 50 masks a day, mostly for pollution or hospital visits. Now, we’re selling double that, primarily to elderly people who had Covid before and feel slightly unwell.”

The Tiruchy district Chemists and Druggists Association, said over 800 pharmacies have observed a slight uptick in demand. “Earlier, selling 100 masks could take a whole month. Now, there’s some movement but no real rush,” said President of the association (Tiruchy), P Kirubanandha Moorthy.

Three-ply masks are retailing for Rs 5- Rs 10 each, while wholesale packets of 100 three-ply masks are priced at Rs 100. Wholesale traders confirm a sharper trend.