Kamal, five others from Tamil Nadu to enter Rajya Sabha unopposed

The remaining nominations from seven independent candidates were rejected for failing to adhere to various stipulated conditions. Since the number of vacancies and the number of candidates are equal, the RO will be declaring the six as elected to RS when the deadline for withdrawal of nominations passes on Thursday.

Meanwhile, former AIADMK functionaries V Pugazhendi and S Surya Moorthi, operating under the banner of AIADMK Coordination Committee, submitted representations to the RO urging him to reject the nominations of the two AIADMK candidates.

They cited their petitions, demanding the freezing of AIADMK’s two leaves symbol, pending before the ECI as the reason for it. The Returning Officer told TNIE that the representations of the two have been forwarded to the ECI through Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, and the commission would take the final call.