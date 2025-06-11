Plea for NEET re-exam: Madras HC seeks CCTV footage

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday sought the National Testing Agency (NTA) to submit the CCTV footage from the four NEET-UG examination centres that suffered power outage due to sudden storm, rains and gusty winds on May 4 when the examination was underway.

A division bench comprising justices J Nisha Banu and M Jothiraman issued the direction while hearing an appeal filed by 13 of the affected students challenging the orders of a single judge who dismissed the petitions seeking reconduct of the examination. However, the bench did not grant interim stay on the order.

The petitioners stated that the single judge had failed to appreciate there was genuine and significant disruption at the centres due to the power outage and erred in relying solely on the self-serving internal reports of the NTA without independently examining the objective proof such as CCTV footage or affidavits from the candidates.