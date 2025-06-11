Rift widens as Anbumani’s aide sacked from post

CHENNAI: The internal tussle within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) between founder Dr S Ramadoss and party president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss showed no signs of easing on Tuesday, despite recent claims by senior leaders that reconciliation was within reach.

Hours after Ramadoss removed several key functionaries, including party spokesperson K Balu - a staunch supporter of Anbumani - the latter responded by announcing a series of district-level general council meetings across Tamil Nadu. The meetings, scheduled from June 15 to 19, will cover 10 revenue districts, including Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Salem.

According to a statement by Anbumani, the sessions will focus on membership drives, booth committee formation, and strategies for party expansion ahead of the 2026 Assembly election.

The timing of the announcement is seen as significant, coming just a day after PMK honorary president GK Mani said talks between the father-son duo were progressing smoothly and that an amicable resolution was expected soon. However, the removal of functionaries by Ramadoss suggests that the infighting is far from over.