Thoothukudi fishers demand construction of additional T-jetty, groyne structure

THOOTHUKUDI: Tharuvaikulam fishermen demanded the construction of a new T-jetty structure, with multiple approach ways and increased berthing capacity, after a portion of the concrete part of the 300-metre-long existing boat jetty caved in on Sunday. The existing jetty, handling over 250 mechanised vessels, has only one approach way, said the fishermen, demanding the construction of a groyne at the harbour to prevent soil erosion.
On Tuesday, the fisheries department commenced the repair works at the damaged jetty. The fishermen, preparing to set sail on June 15 after the 61-day annual fishing ban, however urged the state government to upgrade the infrastructure at the harbour, citing that it generates a sizeable revenue.
The fishermen, a majority of whom engage in tuna fishing, said the single approach way for the jetty, which has multiple bays, has been a major impediment for the harbour, and frequent congestion has weakened the structure.
Besides, soil erosion and accretion triggered by climate change have affected the depth, making it unviable for mooring vessels and causing frequent damage to the boats, they alleged.
One Pavilraj from Tharuvaikulam Fishermen Federation urged the need for the construction of a groyne and a new T-jetty with multiple approach ways, saying, “When all the vehicles use the single pathway, it will weaken the structure.”
Tharuvaikulam cooperative fishing society president Lourthu Raj said the “poorly-maintained” existing jetty was designed to handle only 70 vessels, however, the number has increased severalfold in the last decade. Citing the effects of soil erosion, he accused the DMK government of not announcing any measures to protect the coast.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior official said there are plans to construct an additional T-jetty alongside a groyne structure at the harbour. Inspections are on to determine the stability of the existing T-jetty, and a report would be submitted to higher officials for the next course of action, he added.