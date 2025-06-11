Thoothukudi fishers demand construction of additional T-jetty, groyne structure

THOOTHUKUDI: Tharuvaikulam fishermen demanded the construction of a new T-jetty structure, with multiple approach ways and increased berthing capacity, after a portion of the concrete part of the 300-metre-long existing boat jetty caved in on Sunday. The existing jetty, handling over 250 mechanised vessels, has only one approach way, said the fishermen, demanding the construction of a groyne at the harbour to prevent soil erosion.

On Tuesday, the fisheries department commenced the repair works at the damaged jetty. The fishermen, preparing to set sail on June 15 after the 61-day annual fishing ban, however urged the state government to upgrade the infrastructure at the harbour, citing that it generates a sizeable revenue.

The fishermen, a majority of whom engage in tuna fishing, said the single approach way for the jetty, which has multiple bays, has been a major impediment for the harbour, and frequent congestion has weakened the structure.