Release report on Keezhadi findings immediately: CPM

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Thursday condemned Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for the delay in releasing the Keezhadi excavation report, alleging that the move was politically motivated and aimed at suppressing scientifically-backed findings.

In a statement, Shanmugam said the findings at Keezhadi challenge the Sangh Parivar’s attempts to build historical narratives rooted in mythology. He said the centre’s decision to stop funding forced the state archaeology department to carry forward the work independently.

The government’s efforts, he said, have yielded material evidence validating the Tamil civilisation. The CPM demanded that ASI immediately release the original report, calling the centre’s inaction a betrayal of both history and science.