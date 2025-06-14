Anbumani’s 100-day march to reclaim Tamil Nadu’s ‘lost’ rights

CHENNAI: A day after PMK founder S Ramadoss’s diatribe against his son and party president Anbumani Ramadoss and firm assertion that he will be the founder-president, the latter maintained his conspicuous refrain from openly commenting on the ongoing turmoil within the party and announced a 100-day walkathon on Friday to highlight the ‘poor governance’ of the incumbent DMK government and reclaim the rights of the people.

He also held a discussion with district secretaries of the party at Panaiyur (ECR) in which, sources said, the secretaries of 108 of the 117 district units participated, besides MLAs SP Venkateshwaran (Dharmapuri), S Sadhasivam (Mettur) and C Sivakumar (Mailam), who have already extended their open support to Anbumani in the ongoing tussle between him and his father.

Meanwhile, Ramadoss told the media on Friday that he would be the president of the party “until his last breath”, indicating further stubbornness in his stance. On Thursday, he had said that the rift could be resolved if Anbumani agrees for him (Ramadoss) to be the party’s president until 2026 and that he would decide on the party’s electoral alliances for the 2026 Assembly elections.