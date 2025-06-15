Stalin slams Israel's attacks on Iran as 'reckless act of aggression'; urges world to step in

Stalin also highlighted Israel's ongoing genocidal war on Gaza and urged the world to step in and push for restraint and justice.

"Coupled with the continued bombardment of Gaza and suffering of Palestinian civilians, this violent path must be condemned," Stalin wrote.

"The world must push for restraint, justice, and meaningful diplomacy," he added.

Israel attacked Iran on June 13, killing its top military officials and at least nine senior scientists linked to its nuclear program, igniting a fresh conflict in the region. At least 60 civilians, including 20 children, were also killed as Israel struck a residential building in Tehran. Iran's retaliatory attacks killed at least 8 Israelis, including a child.

Meanwhile, Israel's ongoing genocidal war on Gaza has so far killed more than 55,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children. Israel has also targeted and killed health care workers, aid workers and journalists in Gaza. It is also accused of using starvation as a "weapon" against the 2 million Palestinian population in Gaza, as it has been blocking humanitarian assistance from entering the war-ravaged territory.