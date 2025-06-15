At least 8 dead in Israel after Iran's fresh missile attack in response to Tel Aviv's strikes on its defence facilities

Waves of overnight Iranian strikes on Israel killed at least eight people, including a child, according to emergency services, after air raid sirens sent millions across the country scrambling into shelters.

In the central region, at least four people, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed and around 100 others wounded in a rocket strike, according to a spokesperson for Magen David Adom (MDA).

In Shfela region, another 37 people were wounded, the spokesperson added.

Israel's airstrikes on Iran over the past two days have killed its nine senior scientists and experts involved in the nuclear program, in addition to several top military generals. At least 60 civilians, including 20 children, have also been killed in the attacks.

Iran fired a fresh barrage of missiles at Israel, state television announced early Sunday, as the rivals exchanged fire for a third day.

"A new wave of Operation Honest Promise 3 began a few minutes ago," Iranian state TV reported at around 03:10 am (2340 GMT Saturday), while broadcasting live images of Israel.

Iranian news agency Tasnim had earlier today reported that an Israeli strike had targeted the country's defence ministry headquarters in Tehran and damaged one of its buildings.

In "an attack on Tehran this evening by the air force of the Zionist regime, the headquarters of the defence ministry was targeted. One of the headquarters' buildings was lightly damaged," the agency said.

The defence ministry has not commented on the strikes yet.

Iran's retaliatory strikes came shortly after Israel's military claimed early Sunday that it had struck Tehran's defence ministry headquarters, "nuclear weapons project" infrastructure sites and other targets.

The Israeli military said at around 2:40 am (2340 GMT Saturday) that its air force had just "completed an extensive series of intelligence-based strikes on a number of targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project", as well as on fuel tankers.

"The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND (Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research) nuclear project, and additional targets" which Israel said advanced Iran's efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon.