At least 8 dead in Israel after Iran's fresh missile attack in response to Tel Aviv's strikes on its defence facilities

Waves of overnight Iranian strikes on Israel killed at least eight people, including a child, according to emergency services, after air raid sirens sent millions across the country scrambling into shelters.
In the central region, at least four people, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed and around 100 others wounded in a rocket strike, according to a spokesperson for Magen David Adom (MDA).
In Shfela region, another 37 people were wounded, the spokesperson added.
Israel's airstrikes on Iran over the past two days have killed its nine senior scientists and experts involved in the nuclear program, in addition to several top military generals. At least 60 civilians, including 20 children, have also been killed in the attacks.
Iran fired a fresh barrage of missiles at Israel, state television announced early Sunday, as the rivals exchanged fire for a third day.
"A new wave of Operation Honest Promise 3 began a few minutes ago," Iranian state TV reported at around 03:10 am (2340 GMT Saturday), while broadcasting live images of Israel.
Iranian news agency Tasnim had earlier today reported that an Israeli strike had targeted the country's defence ministry headquarters in Tehran and damaged one of its buildings.
In "an attack on Tehran this evening by the air force of the Zionist regime, the headquarters of the defence ministry was targeted. One of the headquarters' buildings was lightly damaged," the agency said.
The defence ministry has not commented on the strikes yet.
Iran's retaliatory strikes came shortly after Israel's military claimed early Sunday that it had struck Tehran's defence ministry headquarters, "nuclear weapons project" infrastructure sites and other targets.
The Israeli military said at around 2:40 am (2340 GMT Saturday) that its air force had just "completed an extensive series of intelligence-based strikes on a number of targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project", as well as on fuel tankers.
"The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND (Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research) nuclear project, and additional targets" which Israel said advanced Iran's efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon.
The U.S. and Iran had been scheduled to hold their sixth round of indirect talks over Iran’s nuclear program on Sunday in Oman, but Oman's foreign minister said that the meeting was cancelled after Israel's strikes on Iran.
Three drones were launched toward a base housing U.S. forces in Iraq following Israel’s strikes on Iran, a U.S. military official and a second U.S. official said Saturday.
Both spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
The drones were shot down, the officials said. No group claimed responsibility for the attack on Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq.
A network of powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq has remained mostly quiet amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict. In the past, the militias had periodically attacked U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for Israel in its war against the Iran-allied Hamas militant group in Gaza.
Also Saturday, for the second day, supporters of armed factions in Iraq demonstrated in central Baghdad to denounce the Israeli bombing of Iran. The protesters did not attempt to breach the heavily fortified Green Zone where the U.S. Embassy is located.
Britain is sending Royal Air Force jets and other military reinforcements to the Middle East as the confrontation between Iran and Israel threatens to escalate.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “We are moving assets to the region, including jets, and that is for contingency support in the region.”
Fast jets and refueling aircraft are being deployed from British bases to the region.
Iran has threatened to attack U.S., French and British bases if those countries help Israel fend off Iranian strikes.
Speaking as he flew to Canada for a summit of leading industrialized nations, Starmer said he had discussed efforts to de-escalate the situation with President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as other world leaders.
He said “intense discussions” would continue at the summit in the Canadian province of Alberta.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sent a birthday message to U.S. President Donald Trump.
Netanyahu thanked Trump for his “clear support” and for helping to “protect Israeli lives” from Iran. He also repeated his concerns about Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program and said that “our victory will be your victory.”
Netanyahu added that "our pilots over the skies of Tehran will deal blows to the Ayatollah regime that they cannot even imagine.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday to condemn Israel’s attacks on Iran and pass on his condolences to the Iranian people, Erdogan’s office said.
“Our president stated that Israel’s attacks are a clear violation of international law, aiming to draw the entire region into the fire, and that Netanyahu is attempting to sabotage the nuclear negotiation process with the attacks,” the statement said.
"Turkey is closely following the developments regarding the possibility of a nuclear leak at the facility in Natanz and that the only solution to the nuclear dispute is diplomatic processes,” it said.
The leaders of Egypt and Turkey on Saturday warned that Israel’s “escalatory approach” risks plunging the entire Middle East into a “full-fledged chaos.”
A statement from the Egyptian presidency said President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed in a phone call that Israel’s attacks on Iran could lead to “catastrophic repercussions” in the region.
They called for an immediate cessation of military operations and a return to the Omani-mediated nuclear talks between the United States and Iran.