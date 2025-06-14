Israeli drones strike Iran’s South Pars gas facility, missile site; Netanyahu vows to target entire 'Ayatollah regime'

TEL AVIV: Iranian media reported a "massive explosion" on Saturday following an Israeli drone strike on the South Pars refinery in the southern port city of Kangan. It marks the first Israeli attack on Iran's oil and natural gas industry.

"An hour ago, an Israeli drone hit one of the South Pars Phase 14 refineries, causing a massive explosion and fire in the refinery," the Tasnim news agency said, while the Fars agency reported firefighters were working to extinguish a blaze that had erupted as a result of the attack.

Iran shares the gas field, which stretches across the Persian Gulf, with Qatar.

Israeli military late on Saturday said it struck an underground facility in western Iran's Khorramabad that contained surface-to-surface and cruise missiles.

"This is an important site that was even featured in a propaganda video by the Iranian regime in the past," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin told journalists.

He was likely referring to footage aired by Iran's Revolutionary Guards earlier this year showing what it described as a new underground missile facility.

"It was struck and the senior officials associated with it have also been eliminated," Defrin said, adding that "dozens of other such sites have also been destroyed".

The military said the site contained "storage tunnels for surface-to-surface missiles and cruise missiles as well as multiple launch shafts".