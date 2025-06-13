Trump pushes Iran to 'make a deal,' warns of 'more brutal attacks'; Tehran calls Israeli strikes a 'declaration of war'

"Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left... JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE," he said.

Trump earlier told Fox News he had been made aware of the Israeli strikes before they happened, and stressed that Tehran "cannot have a nuclear bomb," the US broadcaster said.

He also said that "we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table," according to Fox News.

During Trump's first term, he pulled the United States out of a landmark agreement to relieve sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

Fox News also reported that Trump's administration reached out to at least one key Middle Eastern ally to acknowledge that the strike was going to happen, but said the United States was not involved.

"Trump noted the US is ready to defend itself and Israel if Iran retaliates," Fox News said. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier Thursday that the United States was "not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region."

"Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel."

Trump will be attending a National Security Council meeting Friday morning.

'Declaration of war'

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Israel it faced a "bitter and painful" fate over the attacks, while Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the attack as a "declaration of war".

The Israeli military said Iran launched around 100 drones, with air defences intercepting them outside Israeli territory, while neighbouring Jordan said it intercepted drones and missiles that violated its airspace.

The United States underlined that it was not involved in the Israeli action and warned Iran not to attack its personnel or interests, but Tehran said Washington would be "responsible for consequences".

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel struck at the "heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme", taking aim at nuclear scientists and the main uranium enrichment facility in Natanz.

The strikes would "continue as many days as it takes", the Israeli premier said, while the military said intelligence showed Iran was approaching the "point of no return" on its nuclear programme.

Air traffic was halted at Tehran's main gateway, Imam Khomeini International Airport, while Iraq, Jordan and Syria closed their airspace.

Israel declared a state of emergency, and hours later, the Jordanian military said its aircraft and air defence systems intercepted "a number of missiles and drones that entered Jordanian airspace".

There are "no limits in responding to this crime", Iran's armed forces said, accusing Israel of crossing "all red lines".

Oil prices surged while stocks sank on the Israeli strikes, which came after Trump's warning of a "massive conflict" in the region.

Trump had also said the United States was drawing down staff in the Middle East, after Iran had threatened to target US military bases in the region if conflict broke out.

Prior to the strikes, Trump said he believed a deal on Iran's nuclear programme was "fairly close", cautioning however that an Israeli attack on its arch foe could wreck the chances of an agreement.

The US leader did not disclose the details of a conversation with Netanyahu on Monday, but said: "I don't want them going in, because I think it would blow it."

Trump quickly added: "Might help it actually, but it also could blow it."

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Iran not to respond to Israeli strikes by hitting US bases, saying Washington was not involved.

With the violence raising questions on whether a sixth round of talks planned between the US and Iran would still take place on Sunday in Oman, Trump said Washington is still "hoping to get back to the negotiating table".

Confirming Natanz had been among Israel's targets, the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said it was "closely monitoring" the situation as the Israeli military said it hit the underground uranium enrichment centrifuges at the site.

"Most of the damage is on the surface level," said the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation's spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi, adding that there had been "no casualties" at the facility.