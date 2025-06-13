Iran retaliates for strikes on nuclear sites; multiple blasts heard across Tel Aviv, Khamenei vows revenge

After an unprecedented Israeli blitz on its nuclear facilities and military leadership, Iran retaliated Friday by launching a massive barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel.

Air raids sirens and explosions rang out across Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to the airways to issue a word of caution, saying he expected "several waves of Iranian attacks" in response.

AFP journalists in Jerusalem reported hearing loud booms similar to those associated with missile interceptions, while Israeli TV broadcast dramatic images of smoke rising in Tel Aviv following what appeared to be strikes .

Israeli army said dozens of missiles were launched, and the army has ordered residents across the country to move into bomb shelters.

Israeli rescuers said that seven people were injured in the centre of the country. Speaking on Israel's Channel 12, Eli Bin, the spokesman for the Magen David Adom rescue service, said that seven people were lightly injured in central Israel. Images on Channel 12 showed what appeared to be a building hit by a missile.

Several people were trapped in a high-rise building in central Israel, the firefighting service said.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Iran crossed "red lines" Friday when its missiles targeted civilian areas after Israel launched a wave of attacks on the Islamic republic.

"Iran has crossed red lines by daring to fire missiles at civilian population centres in Israel," Katz said in a statement. "We will continue to defend the citizens of Israel and ensure that the Ayatollah regime pays a very heavy price for its heinous actions."