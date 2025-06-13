Operation against Iranian nukes was planned for April 2025, not sudden: Netanyahu

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday disclosed that the large-scale military operation against Iran, codenamed 'Operation Rising Lion', was authorised over six months ago, in November 2024, and was initially scheduled for April 2025.

In a recorded speech in Hebrew, the prime minister provided updates about the operation to citizens.

Netanyahu said the offensive, aimed at dismantling Iran's nuclear capabilities, was initially scheduled for April 2025 but was postponed due to operational considerations.

A visibly elated Netanyahu at the success of Israel's major offensive against Iran's nuclear installations, missile development facilities and senior nuclear scientists and military commanders said he will try to make such statements daily.

"I gave instructions to the defence establishment more than half-a-year ago, in November 2024, to eliminate the (Iran's) nuclear programme," the Israeli Premier said.

"It didn't succeed in happening exactly on that date and the precise date was determined on the recommendation of the IDF, in consultation with the Chief of Staff and the Defence Minister," he said.