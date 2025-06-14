Iran warns US, UK, France against helping stop retaliatory strikes on Israel

Iran has threatened to strike the regional military bases of three Western allies US, UK and France, if they helped stop its retaliatory strikes on Israel.

"Any country that participates in repelling Iranian attacks on Israel will be subject to the targeting of all regional bases of the complicit government, including military bases in the Persian Gulf countries and ships and naval vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea by Iranian forces,” said a government statement quoted by Iran’s semiofficial Mehr news agency.

Iran on Saturday launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israel killing at least three people and injuring dozens, after Tel Aviv targeted Tehran's nuclear facilities and military assets in airstrikes that killed at least 78 people, including 20 children.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had vowed on Friday that those behind the Israeli strikes would not “escape safely” from their “great crime.”

Israel has also warned of more strikes on Iran.

Meanwhile, Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport has been closed until further notice, AFP reported.

"There is no date or day set to reopen the airport," airport spokeswoman Lisa Diver said, reported AFP.