Keeladi excavation report needs no correction: Stalin slams Centre's anti-Tamil stance

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday stated that the Keeladi excavation report submitted by archaeologist K Amarnath Ramakrishna does not require correction as requested by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and subsequently by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The CM said this in his post on the X handle, calling upon the people to take part in large numbers in the demonstration to be staged by the DMK student wing in Viraganur in Madurai district. However, the CM did not mention the name of archaeologist Ramakrishna in his tweet.

"We have been establishing the antiquity of the Tamil race with the help of science and by fighting against all obstacles for thousands of years. Despite these efforts, certain people are not accepting it (the antiquity of the Tamil race). So, it is not the excavation reports that are to be corrected, but those minds who refuse to accept the reports," Stalin highlighted the obstacles that the Tamil race is facing.