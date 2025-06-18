PMK MLAs GK Mani and Arul get hospitalised, cadres call it a 'drama' to skip Anbumani's meeting

CHENNAI: In yet another dramatic development in the stretched-out tussle playing out within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), the party’s two MLAs --its Assembly floor leader GK Mani and R Arul -- were admitted to separate hospitals in Chennai on June 18, reportedly due to 'sudden' illness.

The timing of the event has led to allegations by a section of PMK functionaries and cadres that the two were 'enacting a drama' to avoid attending the district general council meetings scheduled by party president Anbumani Ramadoss on June 19.

Anbumani has been organising these meetings to consolidate his support base among the party functionaries amidst the ongoing rift between him and his father and party founder S Ramadoss.

The two MLAs are believed to have extended their loyalty towards Ramadoss, while the remaining three MLAs of the party have already extended their support explicitly to Anbumani.