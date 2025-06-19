Centre has unleashed cultural war on TN in Keezhadi issue, says DMK MP

MADURAI: DMK deputy general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi N Siva on Wednesday said the BJP-led union government could not take on the DMK politically, and has unleashed a cultural and ideological war against Tamil people by refusing to accept the facts of Keezhadi despite it being presented with scientific evidence.

Speaking at a protest organised by the DMK student wing in Madurai to urge the Union government to accept the Keezhadi report filed by archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna, Siva said,

“Apart from scientific evidence, we have literature that can be correlated with Keezhadi findings, whereas the Harappan Civilization (Indus Valley Civilization) has no such proof. We proved that the Iron Age began in Tamil Nadu with Keezhadi evidence.”

Further, he said, “The union government believes that by transferring Amarnath, they could put an end to the matter, but MPs from Tamil Nadu will not let that happen.”

Theni MP Thanga Tamilselvan, DMK student wing secretary Rajiv Gandhi, also took part in the protest.