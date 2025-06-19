SC asks Tamil Nadu govt to apprise it about transferring probe against ADGP to CID or special branch

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Tamil Nadu government to apprise it on whether the probe against ADGP H M Jayaram in an alleged kidnapping case can be transferred to either the special branch or the CID after the state said that it wanted his suspension to continue till the investigation is over.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan was told by senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, that Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jayaram's suspension was not pursuant to June 16 order of the high court in the kidnapping case and there are other allegations as well against him.

Dave said it is within the rules that Jayaram can be suspended pending investigation in a criminal case against him.

The bench told Dave that it is also looking forward to transferring the kidnapping case pending before the high court judge to another judge of the high court.