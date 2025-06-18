Kidnapping case: SC questions TN over suspension of ADGP after HC's directive to arrest him

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the Tamil Nadu government for the suspension of ADGP H M Jayaram (Armed Police), who was taken into custody as ordered by the Madras High Court in a kidnapping case, after noting that “these kinds of (government) orders are shocking and demoralising.”

“He (Jayaram) is a senior police officer. Where was the requirement for you to put him under suspension,” asked a bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan. It was alleged that the abduction of a boy in a love marriage case was carried out using the official vehicle of ADGP Jayaram.

During the course of the hearing on Wednesday, the lawyer for the Tamil Nadu government submitted that the officer was taken into custody and released on Tuesday at 5 pm.