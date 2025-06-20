FIR filed for Aadhaar tampering to hide child marriages in TN's Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Police on Thursday registered an FIR at two stations in Rayakottai and Denkanikottai following the report about underage mothers using tampered Aadhaar cards to show a higher age for evading child marriage arrest.

TNIE on Wednesday carried an article titled ‘Bride and prejudice: Aadhaar fudged to mask child marriages in Krishnagiri’, wherein it was reported how the date of birth in Aadhaar cards of six child brides was allegedly changed by their relatives to evade arrest in child marriage cases in the past six months in Kelamangalam block.

Following it up, Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar asked health department officials to lodge a complaint against the culprits. Consequently, on Thursday, Kelamangalam Block Medical Officer, Dr C Rajesh Kumar, lodged a complaint at Rayakottai police station and Denkanikottai police station.

Based on the complaint, both station police filed an FIR under Section 337 of BNS (forgery of record of court or of public register, etc.)

As part of the probe, Rayakottai police also questioned a 35-year-old man of a photo studio at Rayakottai suspecting his involvement in the issue. However, he was let off due to lack of evidence. Police are also planning to question the child bride families as part of the inquiry.