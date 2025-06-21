People will give punishment to DMK in 2026 assembly elections: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said that people of the State will give punishment to the DMK in the upcoming 2026 election through the poll results.

“We have already condemned the DMK minister and DMK functionaries for their abusive speech. As far as the DMK is concerned, there is a commotion among the people of Tamil Nadu as the anti-people regime is in progress. To hide it, DMK functionaries are in the habit of spreading abusive messages and speech in public meetings and social media handles, and for this, the people of the state will give punishment to the DMK in the 2026 assembly election results,” said Edappadi K Palaniswami while addressing the media.

Responding to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that a time would come when those speaking English in the country would 'feel ashamed', Edappadi K Palaniswami said that Amit Shah had just shared his opinion.

"Amit Shah shared that on the basis that the people are giving importance to English instead of their mother tongue, and the mother tongue is important for each of them," he said.

EPS also said that the former AIADMK minister and Deputy Propaganda secretary K Pandirajan had clearly explained on Keezhadi excavation during AIADMK rule, both before and after the demise of former CM J Jayalalithaa.

EPS has also extended his greetings to the organisers (Hindu Munnani) of the Lord Murugan conference being held at Madurai.

“It is a democratic right for an organisation to worship favourite gods and based on that, an organisation is organising a religious conference for Lord Murugan in Madurai,” he said.

Speaking about International Yoga Day, EPS said, “Yoga activity is important for physical and mental health and wellbeing, and I greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for organising the event.