41 FIRs behind ED’s Tasmac probe involve Rs 92L in bribes

CHENNAI: The 41 FIRs registered by Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), based on which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched its money laundering investigation three months ago into the affairs of Tasmac, covered bribery allegations worth Rs 92 lakh.

They predominantly involve regional and district managers, flying squad officials, supervisors and salesmen of the state-owned liquor marketing company in 18 districts.

Of these 41 FIRs filed between 2017 and 2022, 34 were registered during the previous AIADMK regime while the remaining seven were filed after the DMK came to power in 2021, government sources said.

After intense searches at Tasmac headquarters and premises related to the firm, the ED, in a press release on March 13, said it had found incriminating materials indicating a scam of Rs 1,000 crore, where funds generated illegally by breweries and bottling units were given as kickback to officials for getting more procurement orders from them.

The agency said it found materials showing manipulation in Tasmac’s tender allocations, irregularities in transfer postings, bar licence tenders and indent orders favouring a few distilleries.

Illicit money seized by DVAC ranges from Rs 5k-Rs 5L; 16 accused are lower-level staff

The materials also showed collection of Rs 10-Rs 30 per bottle over and above the MRP at Tasmac outlets, the agency added.

Currently, 53 FIRs of DVAC registered to investigate corruption in Tasmac from 2016 to 2025 are available on their website, of which 41 have been used by ED as their predicate offence to register their Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), sources said.

An analysis of the 41 FIRs showed that overcharging of consumers at retail outlets, taking bribes for transfers, not acting on complaints of overcharging, and to allow running of illegal bars were the main allegations for which these FIRs were filed.