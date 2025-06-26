Fresh drone survey of stone quarries in Madurai ordered, second this year

MADURAI: The district administration has recently directed the Department of Geology and Mining to conduct a drone survey of all 16 stone quarries, including the Vanathi Karadu area, in Madurai taluk. This is the second drone survey being held in the district. In January, a survey was held on two quarries in Vadipatti, and Rs 15 crore penalty was imposed on the owners after violations were found out.

Sources said the order for the second drone survey was issued last week based on complaints lodged by residents of Katchaikatti village that dust from quarries was causing health issues last year. TNIE published a report on the issue on December 5, 2024. The report ‘Animal overpass project Wavuthamalai threatened by quarrying activities’ highlighted that quarrying activities were being undertaken close to the site where NHAI is constructing Tamil Nadu’s first animal overpass in the Wavuthamalai range.

Based on this, a team of officials conducted an inspection and has now ordered a drone survey in these quarries. On request of anonymity, an official from the district administration said a major part of Vanathikaradu in Wavuthamalai has been destroyed by quarry activities.

“We have come to know that the karadu has been converted into a road. I took Google images of how this place’s vegetation was ten years ago and compared them with recent images to get a clear picture of how the kardu has been destroyed by mining activities. It seems the entire area is surrounded by karadu, excessive mining happening in Vadipatti taluk,” he said.

The district administration has sent a letter to the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) recommending closure of a few quarries that are allegedly involved in violations. Further course of action will be taken after receiving the drone survey report, the official added.