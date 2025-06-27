Actor Krishna arrested as digital evidence ‘links’ him to drugs

CHENNAI: The number of arrests in the cocaine case involving actor Srikanth has gone up with the Greater Chennai Police arresting actor Srikrishna (47), known in the Tamil film industry as Krishna, on Thursday.

Along with Krishna, the police have also arrested one Kevin, alias Jasvin (35), identified as an important distributor/peddler in the case.

Krishna had appeared before the Nungambakkam police on Tuesday evening and was questioned for around 20 hours. He also underwent a medical test as per procedure, which did not indicate drug consumption. The brother of popular director Vishnuvardhan, Krishna was part of at least a dozen Tamil movies, including Maari 2.

Police sources said the digital evidence collected by them indicated Krishna’s links with Jasvin who had supplied him with cocaine and other synthetic drugs in the past. The digital evidence collected by cops includes WhatsApp conversations and cash transactions purportedly related to drug payments.

The police have also recovered 0.5 gram cocaine, 10.3 grams of methamphetamine, 2.75 grams of MDMA, 2.4 grams of OG ganja, 30 grams of ganja, 40 grams of OC rolling paper, 40 grams of ziplock covers used for packaging drugs, two weighing machines, a laptop, a mobile phone, and Rs 45,200 in cash from Jesvin.

The police have already apprehended actor Srikanth, expelled AIADMK IT wing functionary Prasad and businessman Ajay Vandaiyar in the case.

The police made significant headway in the case after arresting Prasad, who was found to be allegedly supplying cocaine to Srikanth after procuring it from Salem-based Pradeep and Ghana native John in Bengaluru.

The cops have found an elaborate crime network with Prasad’s involvement in job fraud cases and that of his friends Ajay and others in land fraud cases. Further investigation is under way to identify others linked to the drug racket, police sources said.