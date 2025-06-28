Bottle buy-back system a failure in Tasmac outlets in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The operation of unauthorised bars near Tasmac outlets has tied the hands of employees, as they are unable to affix the hologram sticker, which is necessary for the liquor bottle buy-back scheme, implemented by Tasmac after a Madras High Court direction.



Sources said almost two-thirds of the 286 bars attached with outlets in the district have been functioning out of contract. A Tasmac outlet supervisor attached to Coimbatore South, who did not wish to be named, said, "Bar contractors can take the bottles to the bar and store them and sell it to anyone.

As unauthorised bars cannot store and sell bottles, those should be maintained by employees and handed over to the firm which has got the contract. As most bars attached to outlets in the district are operating without renewing their contract, bottles are not be stored in the bars. That makes employees refrain from sticking the Rs 10 hologram."



"Despite not pasting stickers and collecting empty bottles, supervisors of the shops are required to pay Rs 3 per bottle to the contractor, who is supposed to collect empty bottles. Without performing their duty, the private firm receives money from Tasmac, which is borne by employees of the outlets," he added.

Officials contact the supervisors and instruct them to clear the total amount, which would come into lakhs each month, leaving the salespersons with no choice, other than to collect an extra of Rs 10 per bottle from customers, he further said.



A John, the secretary of Tasmac employees union affiliated to CITU said, "The buy-back system was implemented to prevent disposal of empty bottles in open areas as per the High Court's order. However, the system is not followed in outlets due to structural level failure in the administration. Without correction of flaws, the buy-back system would not attain its objective and salespersons and customers will have to bear the brunt."



Speaking to TNIE, R Govindharasu, senior Regional Manager of Tasmac, Coimbatore said, "The buy-back system was implemented partially in the district. We have instructed the employees to follow the norm. I will also look into the matter."