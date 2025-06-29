Crash simulation held at Chennai airport to test emergency preparedness

CHENNAI: A full-scale emergency drill was held at the Chennai International Airport on Saturday, simulating a commercial aircraft crash in the vicinity of its runway as part of periodic review of its airport emergency plan (AEP).

The exercise, held against the backdrop of the recent air crash in Ahmedabad, aimed to evaluate the airport’s readiness and inter-agency coordination in the event of a major aviation incident.

The scenario envisioned the crash of a passenger aircraft shortly after take-off, impacting an area near the Officer Training Academy. The mock aircraft was assumed to carry 50 passengers and five crew members.

The emergency protocol was triggered with a notional distress call received by the Air Traffic Control, which alerted airport fire services and activated mutual aid support. Fire tenders reached the site via the shortest designated route and contained a simulated blaze, enabling rescue and triage operations to begin.

Emergency medical teams and 14 ambulances from empanelled hospitals were deployed, while Tamil Nadu Fire Services contributed two additional fire tenders. Injured passengers were transported to hospitals, while the uninjured were moved to a designated holding area.

CISF personnel cordoned off the crash site and established a quick reaction perimeter. The National Disaster Response Force handled the simulated presence of hazardous materials, including securing the aircraft’s black box in accordance with ICAO protocols.