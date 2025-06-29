Four police teams formed to nab Tamil Nadu MLA on run in abduction case

CHENNAI: The CB-CID wing of the Tamil Nadu police has formed four special teams to trace KV Kuppam MLA ‘Poovai’ M Jagan Moorthy, who is on the run after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Madras High Court on Friday in the alleged teenage boy abduction case. The Puratchi Bharatham Katchi president is accused of being involved in the abduction of the boy from Tiruvallur district last month.

The HC on Friday accepted the submission of the CB-CID that the custodial interrogation of the MLA was necessary for the probe. The counsel for Moorthy had submitted that the MLA was being falsely implicated in the case due to political motive and there was no need to arrest him as he was ready to cooperate with the inquiry.