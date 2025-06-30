Sivaganga custodial death: Edappadi seeks judicial probe, Anbumani says Stalin should step down

CHENNAI: Leaders of political parties on Sunday strongly condemned the alleged custodial death of Ajithkumar, a security guard of Madappuram temple in Sivaganga district and demanded action against the police personnel responsible for the death.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami sought a judicial inquiry by the district judge into the death, and said those responsible for this should be brought to book. He also demanded that the state provide compensation to the family of the deceased.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran said Ajithkumar’s relatives have said that he died due to the manhandling. CM MK Stalin, who is directly supervising the functioning of the police department, should ensure justice for the death. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said during the past four years of the DMK regime, 28 people have lost their lives after being taken into custody for interrogation. He recalled that Stalin, as opposition leader, had demanded the resignation of the then CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, owning responsibility for the custodial death in Sathankulam. “Now, if Stalin has a conscience, he should step down,” Anbumani said.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam alleged that the police personnel had murdered Ajithkumar. “All police personnel involved in this murder should be arrested and punished according to the law. The government should provide employment to one person from his family,” he added.

NTK leader Seeman said the mere suspension of police personnel will not get justice. The case should be registered as a murder case, he said. DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant said the state government should take steps to prevent the recurrence of such deaths.