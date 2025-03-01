TN CM Stalin turns 72, says opposition to 'Hindi imposition' is his birthday message

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday turned 72 and the DMK President underlined his commitment to state autonomy, two-language policy and opposition to Hindi imposition as his birthday message.

Stalin, who cut a cake with his family members and party workers, administered to cadres an oath of "one goal" which is to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu and oppose Hindi imposition at all times to come. "Tamil Nadu poradum, Tamil Nadu Vellum," (Tamil Nadu will fight, Tamil Nadu will win) Stalin said, which was repeated by party workers.

"Anna Arivalayam," the DMK headquarters here wore a festive look as party cadres and office-bearers turned up in large numbers to greet their party chief. "Dravida Nayagar," (Dravidian Hero) was among the phrases used by DMK workers and supporters to greet Stalin on social media.

The Dravidian party chief underscored the principles of state autonomy, opposition to Hindi imposition, and commitment to two-language policy as his birthday message and reiterated that he would protect mother Tamil and uphold the rights of Tamil Nadu.

The CM said he opposed Hindi imposition with the very same vigour he showed against it in 1971 at a party conference when he was only 18-years old.