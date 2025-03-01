Delimitation must be as per 1971 data, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give assurance in writing that delimitation will not be carried out based on the current population.

Speaking at a public meeting organised in Chennai on Friday to celebrate his birthday, Stalin said, “Modi must give it in writing that Tamil Nadu will get its due representation (in Parliament) on the basis of 1971 population and the state’s rights will not be affected.” He also referred to the assurances given by former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee in this regard.

Thanking Telangana and Karnataka for echoing Tamil Nadu’s voice on the issue, Stalin appealed to other states, too, to raise their voice for justice. Criticising Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for pressurising TN to accept the three-language policy under the National Education Policy to get educational funds, Stalin said, “India is now in the hands of cruel rulers who are not releasing educational funds.”

TN BJP must stand with govt on delimitation, our identity is under threat: CM

