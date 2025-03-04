After viral clip of tribal men carrying dead body, Tamil Nadu govt to build road to Kadamankombai

COIMBATORE: After the video of tribal men carrying a dead body in a doli (makeshift cradle) to Kadmankombai near Karamadai in Mettupalayam taluk as an ambulance driver refused to go further due to damaged road went viral on February 22, the district administration has decided to build a road to the village. Revenue department officials are working on the plan to build a tar road.

Soon after the video went viral, district collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar formed a team led by North RDO Govindan to inspect the tribal area.

An officer said 24 families live in the settlement. Of them, seven familes have toilets at home and efforts are on to build toilets for the others. The hamlet has drinking water facility also.

Addressing reporters on Monday the collector said a proposal has been sent to the government seeking approval and Rs 2.5 crore to build a tar road to the village.

“We expect the government will clear the proposal at the earliest. Also, we have obtained No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Tamil Nadu forest department. We are also working out a plan to provide mobile connectivity to the tribal area,” the collector added.

Further. the collector directed officials to ensure basic amenities in all tribal settlements across the district.