Annamalai accuses DMK of prioritising politics over children's future

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Tuesday criticized the ruling DMK, alleging that the party prioritized politics over children's future.

The war of words over the National Education Policy (NEP) escalated when DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi challenged Annamalai to ensure that the Centre released education funds if he truly cared about the students.

"Maintaining that Tamil Nadu would never accept BJP's agenda of misinformation, financial strangulation, and Hindi imposition," Kanimozhi said in a post on social media platform X, "Thiru @annamalai_k, the world knows how BJP manipulates data — Dr Parakala Prabhakar exposed it in The Crooked Timber of New India: Essays on a Republic in Crisis."

Kanimozhi accused the BJP of selectively quoting statistics and twisting numbers to suit its propaganda. She claimed that ASER data was "cooked up," which is why the DMK government was conducting its own survey to assess the real impact of education policies.

The Thoothukkudi MP pointed out that even the 2025 Economic Survey praised Tamil Nadu for transforming education through schemes like Illam Thedi Kalvi, Ennum Ezhuthum, and the breakfast program for school children. "Unlike BJP-ruled states struggling with literacy, the DMK invested in our students' future," she said.

"You claim to care about Tamil Nadu's students — then why has your government withheld Rs 2,152 crore in Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) funds rightfully owed to Tamil Nadu? If you truly care, tell your union government to release these funds instead of preaching to us," Kanimozhi said.