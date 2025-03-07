AIADMK expels former MLA KS Vijayakumar for supporting BJP’s three-language policy campaign

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday expelled former MLA KS Vijayakumar, who represented Gummidipoondi Assembly constituency from 2006 to 11, for acting against the party’s objectives and ideology.

While the letter issued by EPS in this regard did not mention any specific reason, his expulsion came after he signed the signature campaign launched on Wednesday by the BJP in its efforts to show support in Tamil Nadu for the implementation of the three-language policy.

In his letter, EPS said Vijayakumar has been relieved from all party posts and primary membership of the party since he acted in violation of party’s rules and discipline and in a manner that would bring disrepute to the party. The AIADMK functionaries and cadres should not have any connection with Vijayakumar, he said.

Vijayakumar, who was holding the post of Tiruvallur north district secretary of Puratchi Thalaivi Jayalalithaa Peravai in the party, meanwhile told the media that local BJP functionaries approached him on Thursday for signing the campaign. According to him, though he refused to sign, the BJP functionaries obtained his signature after exerting pressure on him.

He said he would meet the party general secretary and apologize for what had happened. AIADMK, which broke up its alliance with the BJP in late 2023, has reiterated its stance that it vehemently opposed the imposition of Hindi through the three-language policy.