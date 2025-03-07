Samsung strike ends as workers return without undertaking

CHENNAI: The month-long strike by the CITU-backed Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU) at Samsung India’s manufacturing unit in Sriperumbudur ended on Friday, with workers beginning to return to work, sources said.

While CITU had initially insisted on revoking the suspension of 23 workers before calling off the strike, sources said they have now agreed to a fair internal inquiry by the company against these workers. Samsung has also allowed other protesting employees to return to work.

The company had previously sought an undertaking from those who participated in what it termed an “illegal strike,” requiring them to pledge they would not engage in such actions in the future.

However, the management eventually allowed workers to resume duty on Friday without a written undertaking. Workers will return in batches after attending a one-day ‘training’ programme, sources added.