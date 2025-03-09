CM Stalin writing letters to centre to hide his mistakes, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

She further said, "One must realise why the DMK government did not make Tamil as a medium for medicine and engineering courses. DMK claims that there are many Sanskrit universities across the world, while there is only one Tamil university in Tamil Nadu. Why didn't they (DMK) take the initiative to set up another Tamil university? As they are in power, they (DMK) can celebrate Tamil Day every month. Why aren't they doing it? Chief Minister MK Stalin says he is feeling suffocated after finding union government schemes and railway nameplates written in Hindi. Did they (DMK) not feel suffocated when the DMK was in coalition with the UPA government with five ministers?."

Commenting on actor-turned-politician Vijay's Women's Day wishes, Tamilisai appreciated the TVK leader's statement. "He (Vijay) has directly said that the DMK should be removed from power, which is also our stand and primary goal in Tamil politics. The DMK model of governance should be ousted from power, then alone will women be safe in the state," she said, adding that the DMK is afraid of the signature campaign conducted by the BJP in support of the three-language policy.