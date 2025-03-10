Pudukkottai SP calls for urgent road safety measures after fatal NH accident

PUDUKKOTTAI: After the accident that claimed five lives on the Tiruchy-Karaikudi National Highway (NH) on Saturday, Pudukkottai Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Gupta inspected the accident site on the same day and called for urgent road safety measures, including widening the highway.

Four of a family among five persons were killed after a car and a mini-truck collided head-on near a dangerous curve along the Namanasamudram-Thirumayam stretch of the highway on Saturday morning. Currently, the stretch is a one-lane road, where accidents — both fatal and non-fatal — frequently occur. Preliminary investigations revealed that sharp curves and poor visibility also contributed to the crash.

Citing that said issues make the stretch an accident-prone zone, Abhishek told TNIE, “As an immediate measure, we have recommended installing reflectors to mark road divisions. However, long-term solutions, including road widening and median construction, are necessary. We have raised the issue with the collector and urged the highways department to take action to enhance road safety.”

Sources revealed that the National Highways Authority of India’s Karaikudi Project Implementation Unit, since last year, has been planning to select an agency to prepare a detailed project report for widening the 81-km NH, which includes the accident-prone Namanasamudram stretch, to a four or six-lane expressway. Senior district officials said a meeting would soon be held to discuss the plans and the immediate measures to be taken, considering the rising volume of vehicles using the route.