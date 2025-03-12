Prioritise childbirth to protect Tamil Nadu's representation: Udhayanidhi Stalin on delimitation

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister and the party’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday expressed concerns over the state's declining birth rate and its potential impact on parliamentary seat allocation, urging newlyweds to prioritise childbirth.

Udhayanidhi was presiding over the marriage of 72 couples organised by the ruling DMK as part of Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin’s 72nd birthday celebrations, when he made the remarks.

Earlier, on March 3, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged couples in the state to "give birth to a child immediately" to ensure greater representation in Parliament.

Stalin emphasised that the number of MPs is directly tied to population, saying, "With 39 MPs, we are fighting for rights, with more MPs, we can achieve our thoughts."

While the CM stopped with the advice that newlyweds should be encouraged to have children early, the deputy CM also added that it is important to not bear many children.

Addressing the gathering, Udhayanidhi said “Tamil Nadu effectively implemented the Union Government’s family planning measures to control population. However, our state is being punished now for that by means of delimitation.”

He expressed concerns that MP's seats in Tamil Nadu would go down whereas seats in northern states, where there is a higher population, would go up due to the delimitation, which is expected to happen in 2026.

DMK has been spearheading the opposition against the delimitation exercise if it is done based on the present population.

He further said he was happy that many of the 72 weddings were inter-caste marriages or marriages borne out of love and not arranged by families. “We have to thank the Dravidian leaders for making these self-respect marriages possible,” he said.