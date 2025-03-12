Tamil Nadu yet to act on Justice Chandru panel’s report on caste issues in schools

CHENNAI: Thoothukudi, on Monday, witnessed the gruesome incident of a Class 11 Dalit student, who was on his way to school in a bus, being attacked with sharp weapons by his schoolmates from intermediate castes.

This was eerily similar to the brutal attack on a Class 12 Dalit student from neighbouring Tirunelveli district in August 2023, which not only caused state-wide outrage but also led to the state government appointing Justice (retd) K Chandru to head a one-man commission to recommend measures to prevent caste-based differences in educational institutions. Despite recurring incidents, the voluminous report submitted by Justice Chandru nine months ago seems to be gathering dust.

Justice Chandru, in a recent interaction with TNIE, had lamented that the state government has not even responded to say whether it has studied the report and whether it is accepting the recommendations in full or in part.

He, however, pointed to the opposition to the report not only from some political parties but also from teachers’ organisations. He noted that the government may be concerned about the political challenges it may have to face in implementing the recommendations when the Assembly elections are due in a year.

It is true that some of his recommendations faced mixed reactions, especially the merger of all schools under one department and introducing centralised distribution of noon meals.