Tamil Nadu yet to act on Justice Chandru panel’s report on caste issues in schools

CHENNAI: Thoothukudi, on Monday, witnessed the gruesome incident of a Class 11 Dalit student, who was on his way to school in a bus, being attacked with sharp weapons by his schoolmates from intermediate castes.
This was eerily similar to the brutal attack on a Class 12 Dalit student from neighbouring Tirunelveli district in August 2023, which not only caused state-wide outrage but also led to the state government appointing Justice (retd) K Chandru to head a one-man commission to recommend measures to prevent caste-based differences in educational institutions. Despite recurring incidents, the voluminous report submitted by Justice Chandru nine months ago seems to be gathering dust.
Justice Chandru, in a recent interaction with TNIE, had lamented that the state government has not even responded to say whether it has studied the report and whether it is accepting the recommendations in full or in part.
He, however, pointed to the opposition to the report not only from some political parties but also from teachers’ organisations. He noted that the government may be concerned about the political challenges it may have to face in implementing the recommendations when the Assembly elections are due in a year.
It is true that some of his recommendations faced mixed reactions, especially the merger of all schools under one department and introducing centralised distribution of noon meals.
However, the government is yet to provide clarity on its intent in implementing some of the other recommendations, which included morality classes for students, a social justice monitoring committee of academicians and activists to review curriculum, and mandatory orientation for teachers and officials on social issues.
Stressing the need for swift action, K Samuel Raj, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front, pointed out that at least two other caste-related incidents, including students dancing to a song evoking caste pride in Krishnagiri, and an attack on a Dalit student in Dharmapuri have been reported in March alone.
He said his organisation is also opposed to a centralised kitchen for noon-meal distribution as it may play into the opposition for appointment of Dalit cooks in some places. Apart from that, he urged the government to take measures for implementing the majority of other recommendations. “There must be political will,” he acknowledged, and added that the government can start with the easily implementable recommendations.
Justice Chandru’s recommendation to bring schools functioning under different departments like Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Welfare of the Backward and Most Backward Classes under school education department by removing caste identifiers in their names was originally announced by the government in its budget in 2023. However, it has remained merely an announcement due to opposition from various sections.
A higher secondary school headmaster acknowledged concerns raised by teachers, but said the government can proceed with certain recommendations like periodic transfers. “Ensuring schools remain free from communal distinctions should be the priority, not pleasing teachers,” he added.