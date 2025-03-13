Puducherry following three-language policy but Hindi not compulsory, clarifies minister amid opposition walkout

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam, who also holds the education portfolio, clarified on Thursday that the AINRC-BJP government in the Union territory follows the three-language policy, but denied allegations of Hindi imposition, saying Hindi is not compulsory. His clarification came amid a heated exchange in the Assembly between the opposition DMK and Congress and the treasury benches, leading to a walkout by opposition members.
Speaking during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Lt. Governor’s address, Congress MLA M Vaidyanathan raised concerns over the alleged imposition of Hindi, prompting the treasury benches to rebut him. DMK members also joined in. Leader of Opposition R Siva, along with other DMK legislators, argued in favour of the existing two-language formula, leading to uproar in the House.
Namassivayam, however, asserted that Hindi remains optional. "Students can choose to learn any regional language as well as Hindi," he said. When members asked whether the three-language policy had the approval of Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Namassivayam said that the tri-language policy is being followed only after approval from the Chief Minister and Lt Governor.
As the DMK and Congress members led by Leader of opposition R Siva traded charges with the treasury benches, faulting the Centre over alleged imposition of Hindi through the three-language policy, there was pandemonium in the House. Agriculture Minister C Djeacoumar said the UT has been following four languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English -- while Adi Dravida Welfare Minister A J Sai Saravana Kumar said that learning an additional language is an advantage. Independent MLA T Sivashankar supporting the BJP in the Assembly said that Hindi is essential and advantageous.
Namassivayam further countered the opposition’s criticism, reminding them that the first language agitation against Hindi imposition took place in Tamil Nadu when the Congress was in power at the Centre. He emphasized that the Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promotes education in the mother tongue and accused the opposition of politicizing the issue.
R Senthil Kumar (DMK) questioned the practicality of the policy, arguing that students would have no choice but to opt for Hindi due to a lack of teachers for other languages. Dissatisfied with the minister’s response, DMK and Congress members staged a walkout in protest.