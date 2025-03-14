TN minister Senthil Balaji dismisses ED’s Rs 1,000 crore TASMAC scam claim, calls it 'baseless'

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate's Rs 1000 crore scam claim in state-run liquor retailer TASMAC has no basis and it was a generalised allegation and the government was prepared to face the matter legally, Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji said on Friday.

The Excise Minister asserted the state owned liquor Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) functioned with transparency.

It has not been made clear by ED authorities as to which of the FIRs constituted the basis for initiating action, he told reporters here.

"Legal action will be taken in the matter," he said.

Without mentioning Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai's name, Senthil Balaji said a leader had already claimed Rs 1,000 crore scam and later the ED statement repeated it and "there are 1,000 meanings."

Since Chief Minister M K Stalin has taken the threats of delimitation and 3-language policy everywhere in the state and made people understand it, the union government could not tolerate and it has misused the ED and the attempt is to create a bad name for the CM who enjoys the confidence of the people, he alleged. The Centre made a similar attempt misusing the ED in the matter of mining as well.