TN Budget 2025: No compromise on two-language policy, one lakh new houses, boost for women’s welfare

Transportation and infrastructure

Regarding public transportation, Thenarasu announced a Rs 3,600 crore subsidy for the 'Vidiyal' bus travel scheme for women. Under this fare-free scheme, an average of 50 lakh women use the service daily, with a woman beneficiary saving an average of Rs 888 per month. The minister said the percentage of women using the service has risen from 40% to 65%.

He also announced the introduction of 1,125 electric buses across Tamil Nadu, with Chennai receiving 950, Madurai 100, and Coimbatore 75.

The government has allocated significant funds for metro rail expansion projects, including Rs 9,335 crore for the Airport-Kilambakkam corridor, Rs 9,744 crore for the Koyambedu-Pattabiram route, and Rs 8,779 crore for the Poonamallee-Sriperumbudur stretch. Additionally, Rs 2,200 crore has been set aside for the Chief Minister’s Rural Roads Development Scheme.

Housing and urban development

The finance minister announed a sum of Rs 3,500 crore for one lakh new houses under the "Kalaignar Kanavu Illam housing scheme", with an additional Rs 600 crore earmarked to build 25,000 new houses for the poor whose existing homes are beyond repair.

Chennai will also see the development of 'sponge parks' with an allocation of Rs 88 crore to manage urban flooding and help with grounwater recharge.

A new world-class city is planned near Chennai, while combined drinking water schemes in seven districts will be implemented at a cost of Rs 6,668 crore. A new reservoir covering 3,010 acres will be developed in the Kovalam sub-basin at a cost of Rs 350 crore.

Industrial development and employment

Thennarasu announced plans to boost industrial development across Tamil Nadu. Two new footwear parks will be set up—one in Melur, Madurai district, and another in Cuddalore—each generating 10,000 jobs with a total investment of Rs 250 crore. Additionally, SIPCOT will establish a dedicated footwear skill training facility in Kallakurichi.

A dedicated industrial park for the engineering and fabrication industry will be developed in Trichy district, covering 250 acres and creating 5,000 jobs in the central region.

In Thoothukudi, a Man-Made Fibers (MMF) and Technical Textiles Industrial Park will be established, complementing the district’s existing green hydrogen and automobile investments. New industrial parks will also be developed in Cuddalore (500 acres) and Pudukottai (200 acres).

To further strengthen these sectors, TIDCO will establish a Centre of Excellence for advanced pump motor manufacturing and a Centre of Excellence for foundry in Coimbatore, in collaboration with private industry and associations. Additionally, a new TIDEL Park will be set up in Hosur at a cost of Rs 400 crore to expand IT infrastructure.

Technology and semiconductor sector

The finance minister announced the launch of the ‘Tamil Nadu Semiconductor Mission-2030,’ a five-year initiative with an estimated allocation of Rs 500 crore.

As part of this mission, a ‘Semiconductor Fabless Lab’ will be set up in Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore in collaboration with leading industry and academic institutions. The initiative aims to attract world-class semiconductor design companies and domestic start-ups to establish their design centres in Tamil Nadu.

To drive industrial transformation in Coimbatore, semiconductor manufacturing parks will be established in Sulur and near Palladam, each spanning 100 acres. These parks will be developed in collaboration with companies from the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and Taiwan, boosting the region’s economic growth.

Additionally, a ‘Hosur Knowledge Corridor’ will be developed with world-class infrastructure to support Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and R&D hubs of leading IT firms, similar to Chennai’s Old Mamallapuram Road (OMR) IT corridor.