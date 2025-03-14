TN Budget 2025: Dhanushkodi to be notified as Greater Flamingo Sanctuary

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced plans to notify Dhanushkodi, located at the tip of Rameswaram Island, as a Greater Flamingo Sanctuary.

This initiative, part of the 2025-26 budget, aims to safeguard the area’s diverse ecosystems—including sand dunes, marshes, and mangrove forests—while protecting its role as a critical stopover for migratory birds along the Central Asian Flyway.

"To safeguard this vital habitat and maintain biodiversity balance, steps will be taken to notify Dhanushkodi as a Greater Flamingo Sanctuary, ensuring the protection of migratory wetland birds and their natural ecosystem," said Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu while presenting the DMK government’s fifth budget.

The government also announced the establishment of a ‘Raptors Research Foundation’ with an allocation of Rs 1 crore from the Endangered Species Conservation Fund.

This foundation will focus on conserving birds of prey—such as eagles, hawks, and vultures—whose presence in regions like the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Madurai-Arittapatti, and Pallikaranai serves as a vital indicator of ecological health. Threatened by habitat destruction and toxic substances, these raptors will benefit from targeted conservation strategies and community awareness programmes.

Another highlight of the budget is the creation of a biodiversity park spanning 1,000 hectares in the Chengam landscape of Tiruvannamalai district. Known for its historical significance in Sangam literature, the area has suffered from habitat degradation over the years.

With an initial investment of Rs 10 crore in the first phase, the Melchengam park will focus on restoring endangered native tree species, boosting eco-tourism, and enhancing biodiversity conservation. The park will also feature nature tourism facilities, offering visitors a blend of green spaces and educational experiences.

Beyond these flagship projects, the budget allocates Rs 50 crore for a ‘Marine Resource Foundation’ to protect Tamil Nadu’s 1,076 km coastline, emphasising mangrove conservation and sustainable fishing practices.

Six beaches, including Tiruvanmiyur and Uthandi, are slated to achieve Blue Flag certification in 2025-26 at a cost of Rs 24 crore, meeting stringent environmental and safety standards.

Additionally, Rs 70 crore will fund the conversion of 700 diesel buses to CNG to curb air pollution, while Rs 250 crore will upgrade 500 km of forest roads to improve forest management and support tribal communities.