TN Budget 2025: Rs 1,918 crore allocated for MSME growth; nine new industrial estates announced

CHENNAI: With a strong focus on setting up new industrial estates, promoting startups and supporting artisans, the Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 1,918 crore for the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced that the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) will establish nine new industrial estates across the state at an investment of Rs 366 crore, and these are expected to generate 17,500 employment opportunities.

The new estates will be set up in Thirumudivakkam in Kancheepuram district, Saram and Nayanur in the Villupuram district, Nagampalli in Karur district, Sooriyur in Tiruchy district, Karuttapuliyampatti in Madurai district, Thanichyam in Ramanathapuram district, Naduvur in Thanjavur district, and Narasinghanallur in Tirunelveli district, the minister said.

In FY 2025-26, banks will extend loans worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore to 10 lakh MSMEs in Tamil Nadu. With over 32 lakh registered MSMEs, the state ranks third in India in terms of enterprise numbers. The government continues to support startups through the Tamil Nadu Startup Seed Fund, allocating Rs 20 crore for the initiative under the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM), he added.

Recognising the potential of space technology startups, the government has announced a ‘Space Tech Fund’ with an allocation of Rs 10 crore.

Additionally, Chennai will soon house a foundation and prototype development lab for satellite testing, space-grade qualification tests, incubation, and skill development facilities.