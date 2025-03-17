Tribal farmers in Theni say integrated farming scheme stays stuck after budget promises

THENI: Tribal farmers in hilly areas are facing severe difficulties due to frequent wild animal attacks on their crops and the lack of proper infrastructure. Despite the announcement of the Malaivazh Uzhavar Munnetra Thittam in the previous budget, farmers claim the scheme remains only on paper.

The scheme was introduced to encourage the cultivation of minor millets, expand crop areas, and promote micro-irrigation and integrated farming. However, Tamilaga Desiya Vivasayigal Sangam leader M. Seeniraj pointed out that no real implementation has taken place. “The previous AIADMK government gave Rs 2 lakh as a loan for integrated farming, of which Rs 1 lakh was a subsidy. This amount was used to buy a cow, ten goats, 20 hens, and other necessities. Now, they are providing Rs 45,000 with no subsidy, which is not enough to even purchase a cow,” he said.

Farmers in the Agamalai Hills cultivate coffee, pepper, lemon, avocado, cardamom, and millets on forest patta land allotted to tribals. However, they struggle with financial aid as well. “Co-operative banks provide only Rs 90,000, which must be repaid within a year. No nationalised banks provide us loans,” said P. Kannan, a tribal farmer from Chokkanallai village in Agamalai panchayat.

He also said that the ongoing issue of wild animal intrusions and poor road connectivity. “Road infrastructure is a very big challenge in the region, and we pay huge sums for transportation. Though we have petitioned the collector several times, good roads remain a distant dream,” he added.

Farmers are urging authorities to implement the promised schemes effectively and provide better financial and infrastructural support to improve their livelihoods.